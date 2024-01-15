BARNSTABLE – Two crashes were causing traffic delays along Falmouth Road (Route 28) Monday morning. The crashes happened about 11 AM. The first was reported in the area of the Stop & Shop in Marstons Mills. The second was at the Main Street intersection in Cotuit. No serious injuries were reported. Barnstable Police are investigating both crashes.
Crashes cause delays on Route 28 in Marstons Mills/Cotuit area
January 15, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
