Crashes cause delays on Route 28 in Marstons Mills/Cotuit area

Crashes cause delays on Route 28 in Marstons Mills/Cotuit area

January 15, 2024

BARNSTABLE – Two crashes were causing traffic delays along Falmouth Road (Route 28) Monday morning. The crashes happened about 11 AM. The first was reported in the area of the Stop & Shop in Marstons Mills. The second was at the Main Street intersection in Cotuit. No serious injuries were reported. Barnstable Police are investigating both crashes.

