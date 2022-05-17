Crashes close section of Route 28 in Yarmouth

YARMOUTH – Two separate traffic crashes closed a section of Route 28 in Yarmouth. The crashes happened shortly after 9 PM Monday near Springer Lane. A total of six vehicles were involved. Three people were transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Three others were treated and released at the scene. Route 28 was closed between Higgins Crowell and West Yarmouth Roads until the scene could be cleared. Yarmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crashes.