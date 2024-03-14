You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Crashes reported both east and westbound on Route 6 in area of Route 134

March 14, 2024

DENNIS – Two separate crashes were reported in both directions of Route 6 near Route 134 sometime before 9 AM Thursday. Harwich and Dennis rescuers responded to evaluate for injuries. Mass State Police are investigating both crashes. Lane blockage was reported eastbound. Motorist should expect delays in both directions until the scenes are cleared. By 10 AM all lanes were reported clear.

