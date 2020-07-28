You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Crews battle house fire in Oak Bluffs

Crews battle house fire in Oak Bluffs

July 28, 2020

OAK BLUFFS – Fire crews on Martha’s Vineyard were called to a house fire late Tuesday morning. The fire at 24 Fitchburg Avenue may have started in the basement. Because of the high heat and humidity the fire went to three-alarms to bring sufficient manpower to the scene. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 