Superior Court jury convicts man of rape of a child.



BARNSTABLE – The Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office reports that a Barnstable Superior Court jury convicted Jaime Silva on 7 counts of Aggravated Rape of a Child, 7 counts of Indecent Assault & Battery on a Person Under 14, and Intimidation of a Witness.

Thursday, after a three day trial, the jury returned the guilty verdicts. The sentencing is scheduled for this Friday, March 25, 2022 at 2:00 p.m.

The case was investigated by the Barnstable Police Department and prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Daniel Higgins.