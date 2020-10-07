You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Damage reports coming in after severe squall line crosses the Cape

October 7, 2020

CAPE COD – Multiple damage reports have been coming in Wednesday evening after a severe squall line crossed the Cape Wednesday evening.

Power was out to all of Provincetown after primary power lines came down on Bradford Street near the Gifford House affecting over 4,600 customers. Multiple other scattered outage reports along with several down trees or limbs are reported across the region. In addition to the 4,600 customers out in Provincetown, 3,000 are out in Falmouth, with over 700 each in Bourne and Barnstable. A Large tree was reported down on a house on Maravista Avenue in Falmouth. No injuries reported. Multiple other calls for large limbs down blocking area roads across the region.

As of 8:30 PM 4,600 remained out in Provincetown, Falmouth was down to 1,000, Barnstable had over 1,400, Orleans had 774 out and Dennis had 500 out.

Check back for storm updates.

