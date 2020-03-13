You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Damaged pole causes traffic delay along Route 28 in West Yarmouth

Damaged pole causes traffic delay along Route 28 in West Yarmouth

March 13, 2020

WEST YARMOUTH – A utility pole was damaged on Route 28 in West Yarmouth by the Cape Cod Inflatable Park, Firefighters responded to the scene around 5:30 PM  Friday and found the top of the pole broken with a small fire on the top. Motorists should expect delays in the area Eversource was called to replace the pole and repair the damage.

