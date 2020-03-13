WEST YARMOUTH – A utility pole was damaged on Route 28 in West Yarmouth by the Cape Cod Inflatable Park, Firefighters responded to the scene around 5:30 PM Friday and found the top of the pole broken with a small fire on the top. Motorists should expect delays in the area Eversource was called to replace the pole and repair the damage.
Damaged pole causes traffic delay along Route 28 in West Yarmouth
March 13, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
