Day 3 of deliberations ends with still no verdict in Latanowich murder trial

BARNSTABLE – Jurors have recessed for the evening without rendering a verdict in the Thomas Latanowich murder trial. Latanowich is accused of killing Yarmouth Police Sgt. Sean Gannon in 2018 while police were trying to serve a warrant at a residence in Marstons Mills. During the afternoon, jurors sent a note saying they were deadlocked on the charge of mistreatment of a police dog. Judge Jeffrrey Locke reminded them of the burden of proof which in a criminal trial rests with the Commonwealth and if they felt there was a lack of evidence they must acquit on that count. A short time later jurors sent another note asking if they could not agree on mistreatment of a police animal would that affect the other charges. The judge responded that deadlocking on the one count would not affect the other charges. Deliberations will resume at 9 AM Friday. When there is a verdict, Cape Wide News will bring it to you.