DEA, Barnstable, Dennis PDs conduct drug raid in Dennis

DENNIS – Last Thursday, members of the Barnstable Police Department Detective Unit and the DEA assisted by the Dennis Police Department executed 2 search warrants for the distribution of cocaine following a two (2) month investigation. During the course of the investigation, it is alleged that Natalnail S. Desousa, also known as “China” made frequent trips to the Boston area to purchase cocaine and transported back to Cape Cod for resale. Desousa, 54, of Dennis was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine following a car stop on Rte 6, West Barnstable. A search warrant was then executed on his vehicle which resulted in the recovery of approximately fifteen grams of cocaine prepackaged in one gram plastic bags.

Following the stop of Desousa’s vehicle a second search warrant was executed on his residence in Dennis by members of the Barnstable Police Department and Dennis Police Department. $5,600 cash was recovered during the search.

Desousa was booked at the Barnstable Police Facilty and released on bail for a court appearance on April 30, 2021. Desousa’s vehicle, a 2019 Chevorlet pickup truck, which was used to transport the cocaine from Boston to Cape Cod was also seized by the Barnstable Police.