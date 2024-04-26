You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / DEA National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Saturday

DEA National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Saturday

April 26, 2024


CAPE COD – A reminder that local police departments will be participating in the DEA National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday. Between 10 AM and 2 PM unused or unwanted medicines can be dropped off at the police station with no questions asked. No sharps or needles will be taken.

