CAPE COD – A reminder that local police departments will be participating in the DEA National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday. Between 10 AM and 2 PM unused or unwanted medicines can be dropped off at the police station with no questions asked. No sharps or needles will be taken.
DEA National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Saturday
April 26, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
