Delays likely on Route 149 after box truck snags wires, breaks utility pole

June 3, 2021

MARSTONS MILLS – A box truck reportedly snagged power lines causing a pole to snap. The incident happened shortly after noon on Route 149 at Lakeside Drive. The driver was not injured. Eversource was called to shut off power as a line was reportedly still in contact with the vehicle. The pole will also have to be replaced. Barnstable Police were on scene directing traffic and investigating the incident. About 150 Eversource customers lost power because of the situation.

