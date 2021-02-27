Dennis Fire announces Lieutenant passes away from occupational cancer



DENNIS – Dennis Firefighters report with great sadness that they lost one of our own today. Lieutenant Paramedic Dan “Flippy” O’Connell fought a long battle with occupational cancer at the same time trying to remain positive and spread hope to his vast network of lifelong friends and colleagues. They ask that you please keep his family in your thoughts at this time.

Harwich Fire Chief David LeBlanc said “Our thoughts are with our Brothers and Sisters of the Dennis Fire Department ……

It is with profound sadness that I announce the passing of Lieutenant Dan “Flippy” O’Connell, Dennis Fire Department – retired.

Lieutenant O’Connell was a passionate and dedicated Firefighter, Paramedic, Union Member and United States Marine.

Our relationship with the Dennis Fire Department has always been strong and Flippy was the embodiment of this. The first to offer help, whenever we needed it, I personally will always remember his kindness and assistance as we prepared to lay our own to rest.

The world is a lot smaller this morning. We have lost a brother firefighter and a true friend of the Harwich Fire Department.

Effective immediately until further notice, the flags at the Harwich Fire Department will fly at half-staff in memory of Lieutenant Daniel O’Connell to occupational cancer.

Rest easy now, Flippy.”