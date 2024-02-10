Dennis Fire Department receives a $19,000 grant to support their ASHER (Active Shooter Hostile Event Response) training program



DENNIS – The Dennis Fire Department received a $19,000 grant for ballistic helmets and armor in addition to other firefighter safety equipment through the EOPSS/DFS Firefighter Safety Equipment Grant program. Fire Chief Chris Guerreiro was notified by State Representative Chris Flanagan and Fire Marshal Jon Davine of the award yesterday.

“Grants like this are a perfect example of the Firefighter Safety Equipment Program having a direct and an immediate positive impact on our communities,” said Chief Guerreiro. “We have been working together along with the Dennis Police Department, D-Y School System and our DPW to continue to develop our ASHER Training Program.”

“This grant will provide the firefighters with vital ballistic protection,” said State Representative Chris Flanagan during a recent visit to the Dennis Fire Station.

“This was the first year that ballistic protection was permitted on the grant programs equipment list,” commented State Fire Marshall Davine. “It is important that we are prepared for these types of events. This gear is a key part of our ASHER program and preparedness,” said Chief Guerreiro. “The Fire Marshall recognized the need for this important equipment and worked diligently to get it included within the scope of the grant program.”