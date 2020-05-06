You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Dennis firefighters battle brush fire at transfer station

Dennis firefighters battle brush fire at transfer station

May 6, 2020

DENNIS – Dennis firefighters spend much of Wednesday afternoon battling a brush fire. The fire broke out near the Dennis Transfer Station off Theophilus Smith Road. No injuries were reported. Yarmouth firefighters covered the Dennis station while crews were tied up.

