DENNIS – Dennis firefighters spend much of Wednesday afternoon battling a brush fire. The fire broke out near the Dennis Transfer Station off Theophilus Smith Road. No injuries were reported. Yarmouth firefighters covered the Dennis station while crews were tied up.
Dennis firefighters battle brush fire at transfer station
May 6, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
