DENNIS – Dennis Firefighters responded to fully involved SUV fire about 5 PM. The fire was reported on the corner of Linda Wy. & Country Cir. No injuries were reported.Z
Photos by Dennis Police/CWN
Dennis Firefighters douse SUV fire
February 25, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
