You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Dennis Firefighters douse SUV fire

Dennis Firefighters douse SUV fire

February 25, 2023


DENNIS – Dennis Firefighters responded to fully involved SUV fire about 5 PM. The fire was reported on the corner of Linda Wy. & Country Cir. No injuries were reported.Z
Photos by Dennis Police/CWN

Filed Under: Cape Wide News

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 