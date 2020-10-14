You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Dennis Police Chief Brady announces First Line Supervisor Course graduate

Dennis Police Chief Brady announces First Line Supervisor Course graduate

October 14, 2020

DENNIS – Dennis Police Chief John Brady announced today that Detective Seth Richter successfully graduated from the Command Training Series-First Line Supervisor Course at Roger Williams University on Friday, October 9, 2020.

Detective Richter is a 13-year veteran of the department and is currently next on the list for promotion to Sergeant. Besides his duties as a Detective, Seth is a member of the department’s Bike Patrol Unit, and a Negotiator assigned to the Cape Cod Regional Law Enforcement Council SWAT Team for the Town of Dennis.

Roger Williams University, in conjunction with the New England Chiefs of Police Association, hosts Criminal Justice advanced studies programs for working Law Enforcement professionals. The programs focus on contemporary management and leadership theory and practical orientation

