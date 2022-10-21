Dennis Police implement comfort dog K9 program



DENNIS – Chief John Brady is pleased to announce the Dennis Police Department has implemented a Comfort Dog K9 Program. K9 Winnie is a two-year-old black Labrador Retriever, an AKC Certified Therapy Dog, and her handler is Officer Kathleen Keating, a 22-year veteran of the DPD.

K9 Winnie is a member of the Department’s Peer Support Team where she will be used to provide comfort and support to victims, survivors, and first responders after traumatic events. K9 Winnie can also provide comfort in courts, schools, and at various community events or functions. The Comfort Dog Team will also work alongside Department’s Victim Services Coordinator, Kathy Pedini, who was instrumental in helping to establish the program.

K9 Winnie joins the Dennis Police Department through a partnership with Boonefield Labradors in Rindge, New Hampshire, which has supplied Comfort Dogs to various other Towns and Municipalities throughout New England. K9 Winnie began her career training with Charlie Young of Professional Canine Services along with Officer Keating.

To learn more about K9 Winnie’s journey and to see what she has been up to, follow her on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @DPD Winnie.