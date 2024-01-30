DENNIS – Dennis Police are investigating a head-on crash Monday evening. The crash happened just after 6 PM on Route 6A by the Dennis Public Market. At least one person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation but no serious injuries were reported. Traffic was tied up in the area while the scene was worked.
Dennis Police investigating head-on crash Monday evening
January 30, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
