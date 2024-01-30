You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Dennis Police investigating head-on crash Monday evening

Dennis Police investigating head-on crash Monday evening

January 30, 2024

DENNIS – Dennis Police are investigating a head-on crash Monday evening. The crash happened just after 6 PM on Route 6A by the Dennis Public Market. At least one person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation but no serious injuries were reported. Traffic was tied up in the area while the scene was worked.

