Dennis Police sergeant retires after 29 years on the job

DENNIS – Friday marked the end of an honorable career for Dennis Police Sergeant John Emerson as he completes 29 years of distinguished service to the Town of Dennis.

Sergeant Emerson held specialty positions within the department to include Bike Patrol Officer/Officer in Charge, Honor Guard member, Acting Patrol Commander, as well as being a representative to several department committees.

Sergeant Emerson was the recipient of number of department awards to include the Medal of Merit, Lifesaving Award, Exceptional Police Duty medal and two Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) Service Awards. Just as importantly, Sergeant Emerson received numerous letters of thanks and appreciation from citizens he had assisted during his career, which illustrate his strong commitment to the Community Policing philosophy that the department espouses.

Every one of us at the Dennis Police Department wish Sergeant John Emerson a long, happy and healthy retirement…. Jay, thank you for your service to the Town of Dennis.