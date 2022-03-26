DENNIS – Friday marked the end of an honorable career for Dennis Police Sergeant John Emerson as he completes 29 years of distinguished service to the Town of Dennis.
Sergeant Emerson held specialty positions within the department to include Bike Patrol Officer/Officer in Charge, Honor Guard member, Acting Patrol Commander, as well as being a representative to several department committees.
Sergeant Emerson was the recipient of number of department awards to include the Medal of Merit, Lifesaving Award, Exceptional Police Duty medal and two Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) Service Awards. Just as importantly, Sergeant Emerson received numerous letters of thanks and appreciation from citizens he had assisted during his career, which illustrate his strong commitment to the Community Policing philosophy that the department espouses.
Every one of us at the Dennis Police Department wish Sergeant John Emerson a long, happy and healthy retirement…. Jay, thank you for your service to the Town of Dennis.
Dennis Police sergeant retires after 29 years on the job
DENNIS – Friday marked the end of an honorable career for Dennis Police Sergeant John Emerson as he completes 29 years of distinguished service to the Town of Dennis.
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sunday Journal – Barnstable Public School District Superintendent Sara Ahern
- Sunday Journal – Mercy Otis Warren Award
- Sunday Journal – Lady of the Dunes
- Experts Worry About How US Will See Next COVID Surge Coming
- Jackson On Track for Confirmation, But GOP Votes in Doubt
- US, EU Announce New Partnership to Undercut Russian Energy
- Army Corp of Engineers Seeks Comments on Vineyard Sound Erosion Prevention
- Provincetown Meeting House to Host Concert for Ukraine
- Nauset Disposal President Retiring, Company Merging
- Nominations Sought for Cape Cod Woman of the Year Award
- New Barnstable School Superintendent Outlines Priorities
- Eligible Low-Income Workers Will Receive Payment from State
- Madeleine Albright, 1st Female US Secretary of State, Dies