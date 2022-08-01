Dennis Police warn of increased patrols after hours at beaches regarding alcohol

DENNIS – Dennis Police report that the department continues to see instances of groups drinking alcohol on town beaches, primarily on weekend nights after the Beach Department staff has gone off duty, and vandalizing town property for use in bonfires, so as a result there will be an increased department presence during these periods as there was this last weekend when four subjects were charged with being minors in possession of alcohol, and several other people, who were of age, were instructed to remove alcohol from the beach.

There will be officers patrolling on foot, motorcycle and ATV.