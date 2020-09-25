You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Dennis Police welcome new chief

Dennis Police welcome new chief

September 25, 2020

Dennis Police/CWN

DENNIS – On Thursday, Dennis Police bid farewell to Chief Peter DiMatteo as he enters into retirement. The department wishes him well.
During an afternoon ceremony, the department welcomed their new chief. John Brady, surrounded by family, friends and co-workers was sworn in as the 10th Chief of Police for the Town of Dennis. DPD wishes Chief Brady all the best as he guides the department into the future.

