Dennis rescuers respond to two simultaneous traffic crashes

DENNIS – Dennis officials responded to two nearly simultaneous crashes Saturday afternoon. One crash happened in the 400 block of Old Chatham Road. A vehicle struck a utility pole and went into some brush. The driver was not injured but Eversource was called as the pole was broken. The second crash happened at the intersection of Routes 134 and Route 6A. Two vehicles were involved and four people were evaluated for possible injuries with 1 transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Dennis Police are investigating the cause of both crashes.