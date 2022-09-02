Updated at 10 AM: Two children removed from scene of apparent overnight murder-suicide in Hyannis



HYANNIS – At approximately 2:48 AM on Friday, the Barnstable Police Department responded to a residence at 66 Murray Way, a duplex, in Hyannis after receiving a call reporting an assault inside the home.

Upon investigation, it was determined that a homicide and suicide had occurred at the home, and the Massachusetts State Police Detectives Unit was called to the scene.

10:00 AM update: Cape & Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe and Barnstable Police Chief Matthew Sonnabend announced Friday that at approximately 2:48 AM this morning, Barnstable Police were alerted by a 911 call to respond to 66 Murray Way in Hyannis. Upon arrival they found two individuals deceased. Preliminary investigation would suggest that it is a murder/suicide. Two children, ages 7 and 11, were removed from the home and are presently in the care of appropriate authorities.

The matter remains under investigation by the Barnstable Police and State Police detectives assigned to the Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office.

