No injuries after 38-foot boat catches fire off Oak Bluffs

July 5, 2021

OAK BLUFFS – Firefighters rushed to the scene of a 38-foot vessel on fire about 1.9 miles north of East Chop sometime after 5 PM Monday. There were no immediate reports of injuries. The Hyannis fire boat was requested to respond out to assist at the scene. Further details were not immediately available.

