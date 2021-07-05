OAK BLUFFS – Firefighters rushed to the scene of a 38-foot vessel on fire about 1.9 miles north of East Chop sometime after 5 PM Monday. There were no immediate reports of injuries. The Hyannis fire boat was requested to respond out to assist at the scene. Further details were not immediately available.
No injuries after 38-foot boat catches fire off Oak Bluffs
July 5, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- First GOP Hopeful Geoff Diehl Announces Bid for Governor
- US Lobster Fisheries Anxious Over Upcoming Whale Protections
- Mashpee Commons Details Expansion Plans
- Nauset Estuary Dredging Project Moving Forward
- Mashpee Wrestles with Algae Blooms as Summer Heats Up
- Local Music Community Shows Resiliency in Face of Pandemic
- Massachusetts Police ID Suspects in Armed Highway Standoff
- APCC Seeks Records in Joint Base Gun Range Controversy
- Falmouth Hospital Recognized Nationally for Stroke Care
- Regional Summit will Tackle Cape Cod’s Biggest Issues
- 11 People in Custody After Hourslong Armed Standoff on I-95
- Season’s First West Nile Virus-Positive Mosquito Detected
- Summer Recycling Campaign Launching for Cape Cod