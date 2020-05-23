Updated at noon: Body found on beach in Truro believed to be missing kayaker search continues for 2nd victim

TRURO – A body was found on a beach in Truro early Saturday morning. The discovery was made in the area of 542 Shore Road (Route 6A). Truro, Provincetown and State Police detectives assigned to the District Attorney’s office were on scene. CWN is checking with the D.A.s office for further details.

CWN has confirmed a Coast Guard helicopter was hovering over the area during the predawn hours. Coast Guard Station Provincetown tweeted that crews from Station Provincetown, and Air Station Cape Cod were working with Provincetown Police in search of 50-year old Carol Madru of Provincetown who was reported missing in the Provincetown area last seen in a red kayak.

In a later tweet, The Coast Guard reported that at 6:30 AM, a body matching the description of the missing woman was found unresponsive along the shore in North Truro. A search is still ongoing for 51-year old Marc-Oliver Czarnecki reported with her last night. If you have any information please call 508-457-3211