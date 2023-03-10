You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Brush fire reported at Joint Base Cape Cod

Brush fire reported at Joint Base Cape Cod

March 10, 2023

JOINT BASE CAPE COD – A brush fire was reported at Joint Base Cape Cod (JBCC) around 1:30 PM Friday. A large area of brush was reported burning on the “Sierra Range”. Mutual aid brush units were responding to assist JBCC fire. Firefighters were able to quickly get the extensive area of brush contained but will remain on scene for sometime wetting down the area.

