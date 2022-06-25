YARMOUTH – A swimmer was reported to have gone under at Long Pond in Yarmouth and not resurfaced sometime after 6 PM. Rescuers responded to the end of Lakeland Avenue and activated the regional dive team to respond. About 6:45 PM it was reported the swimmer had been located and was being transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.
Missing swimmer at Long Pond located and transported
June 25, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Biden Signs Landmark Gun Measure
- Health Officials Suspect Avian Influenza as Cause of Deceased Birds
- Six New Monkeypox Cases Confirmed by State
- Sunday Journal – CEO of the Cape Cod and Islands Association of Realtors Ryan Castle
- Sunday Journal – Casey Sherman and Helltown: The Untold Story of a Serial Killer on Cape Cod
- Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade
- Democrat Chang-Díaz Ends Campaign for Massachusetts Governor
- Local Realtors Warn of Potential Online Vacation Scams
- Barnstable Holding Household Hazardous Waste Collection
- Producer Responsibility Laws Could Make Companies Pay for Recycling
- Falmouth Continues Steps To Remove Town Manager
- Biden Teams with East Coast Governors to Boost Offshore Wind
- Oyster Shell Recycling Program Expands to Four Cape Cod Towns