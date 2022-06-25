You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Missing swimmer at Long Pond located and transported

Missing swimmer at Long Pond located and transported

June 25, 2022

YARMOUTH – A swimmer was reported to have gone under at Long Pond in Yarmouth and not resurfaced sometime after 6 PM. Rescuers responded to the end of Lakeland Avenue and activated the regional dive team to respond. About 6:45 PM it was reported the swimmer had been located and was being transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.

