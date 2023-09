DENNIS – Dennis firefighters responded to a fully involved shed fire on Windward Road at Lower County Road about 3 AM. Two houses reportedly suffered some damage from the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation as there was an earlier shed fire Tuesday night.

CWN is checking with Dennis Police and the State Fire Marshal’s office for official information on the fire and a large PD response to the scene after reports of possible gunshots fired. Please check back for updates.