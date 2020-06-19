You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Developing: Elderly woman missing from Provincetown

Developing: Elderly woman missing from Provincetown

June 19, 2020


PROVINCETOWN – An elderly woman has been missing from Seashore Point in Provincetown since Thursday afternoon according to her daughter. Diana Perkel writes: My mother is missing. She cannot walk without assistance and must be in or around her car. She left Seashore Point Provincetown yesterday around 3 PM and hasn’t been seen since. She is driving a red 2003 Toyota Solara convertible, and does not have any of her walking assisting aids, her medication, cell phone, or her wallet. Please call the Provincetown Police Department at 508-487-1212 if you know anything or see her anywhere.

Cape Wide News can confirm outer Cape police were out Thursday evening checking area beaches where Mrs. Perkel liked to frequent. CWN is checking with Provincetown Police for further details.

