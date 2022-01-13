Developing: Falmouth Police, District Attorney’s office investigating unattended death



FALMOUTH – On Thursday at approximately 12:08 PM, Falmouth Police and Falmouth Fire-Rescue responded to 50 Teaticket Highway (Route 28) for the report of an unresponsive male. Upon arrival, first responders located a 30-year-old Falmouth man who they declared deceased. At this time, the cause of death is unknown. This incident is under investigation by State Police detectives assigned to the District Attorney’s Office and Falmouth Police.

CWN is checking with the D.A.’s office for further details. Editor’s note: 50 Teaticket Highway appears to be a shopping plaza housing an Ocean State Job Lot.