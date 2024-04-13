WOODS HOLE – Hazardous materials technicians were called to a Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute lab at 360 Woods Hole Road about 11 PM Friday. Firefighters responded to an automatic fire alarm and discovered an odor and the sprinkler system had activated. The location is known as Building 22 the Watson Lab. It was not immediately clear what substance was involved as further details were not immediately available.
Developing: Hazmat technicians called to WHOI lab
April 12, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
