Developing: Missing boater’s body recovered at Saquatucket Harbor in Harwich

HARWICH – Harwich Fire reports that Harwich Police requested them to respond to Saquatucket Harbor at 3:50 AM Saturday morning to assist searching for a missing boater. The boater, who was planning on fishing with family this morning was last seen Friday night as he headed to the boat to prepare for the trip.

A search of the area showed signs that the boater had been on the boat and may have fallen overboard. A Tier 1 activation of the Barnstable County Dive Team was requested to assist with the search. Subsequently, a Tier 2 was requested to ensure enough divers were available for the operation.

Divers ended the water to begin their search at 5:40 AM. Harbor conditions were difficulty due to visibility and obstacles. At approximately 6:10 AM. divers found the missing boater in the water under his boat.

The incident is under investigation by Harwich Police and Mass State Police which is protocol for this type of event.

Harwich Fire was assisted by Harwich Police, Harwich Harbormaster, Barnstable County Regional Dive Team, Dennis Fire and the Providence Canteen.

Harwich Fire extends their thoughts to the family and the community. While this is an unfortunate tragedy that does not temper the pain and suffering they are going through. The Fire Deparment’s goal is always to saves lives and any time they are unable to meet that goal, they always take it to heart and reflect on what can be done better.