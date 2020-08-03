You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Lifeguards, Coast Guard rescue paddle boarders 1 mile off Marconi Beach in Wellfleet

Lifeguards, Coast Guard rescue paddle boarders 1 mile off Marconi Beach in Wellfleet

August 3, 2020

WELLFLEET – Gusty southwesterly winds set the stage for a dramatic rescue off Marconi Beach in Wellfleet Monday afternoon. The call came in about 3:30 PM for two paddle boarders who were being blown offshore and unable to get back. Two National Park Service lifeguards went out after the victims who were reportedly nearly a mile off the beach. A Coast Guard vessel from Station Chatham responded and was able to assist all victims safely back to shore. The paddle boarders were evaluated on the beach for exhaustion after their ordeal.

Meanwhile, a couple of hours later, Orleans rescuers rushed to Nauset Beach for a report of a capsized vessel that was being blown further out. After investigation, it was determined some beach umbrellas had been blown off the beach and into the water and were being carried out to sea and in good intent were mistaken as a vessel in distress.

