Developing: Man seriously injured in overnight stabbing in Hyannis

HYANNIS – A man reportedly suffered serious injuries in an overnight stabbing in Hyannis. The incident happened sometime around 1 AM on Main Street near Old Colony Way. The victim was later flown to an off-Cape trauma center. According to reports several potential suspects were detained but it is unclear if anyone has been charged.

Barnstable Police tell Cape Wide News that Mass State Police are involved in the investigation and that as this is an ongoing investigation they could not release any details.