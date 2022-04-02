You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Developing: Man seriously injured in overnight stabbing in Hyannis

Developing: Man seriously injured in overnight stabbing in Hyannis

April 2, 2022

HYANNIS – A man reportedly suffered serious injuries in an overnight stabbing in Hyannis. The incident happened sometime around 1 AM on Main Street near Old Colony Way. The victim was later flown to an off-Cape trauma center. According to reports several potential suspects were detained but it is unclear if anyone has been charged.
Barnstable Police tell Cape Wide News that Mass State Police are involved in the investigation and that as this is an ongoing investigation they could not release any details.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 