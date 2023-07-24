Developing: Marthas Vineyard officials searching for possibly drowning victim near Obama estate

EDGARTOWN – Officials on Marthas Vineyard are searching for a possible drowning victim in the Katama neighborhood. Island fire officials have called for several dive teams along with Coast Guard and Mass State Police helicopters to the scene. Reports say a man around 40-years-old is missing. The dispatched address is 79 Turkeyland Cove Road. A command post has been set up at Wilson’s Landing.

Edgartown Police report that they are assisting multiple agencies searching for a missing adult male paddle boarder in Edgartown Great Pond. They are asking people to remain away from this area and allow emergency responders to perform their search.