BREWSTER – A large oil spill caused traffic delays in Brewster. Sometime after 2 PM, the spill was affecting sections of Routes 6A, 137 and 124. Firefighters put sand down to cover the spill then a street sweeper was cleaning up. Motorists were urged to seek alternate routes. Further details were not immediately available.
Oil spill causes traffic delays in Brewster
August 24, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
