Oil spill causes traffic delays in Brewster

August 24, 2020

BREWSTER – A large oil spill caused traffic delays in Brewster. Sometime after 2 PM, the spill was affecting sections of Routes 6A, 137 and 124. Firefighters put sand down to cover the spill then a street sweeper was cleaning up. Motorists were urged to seek alternate routes. Further details were not immediately available.

