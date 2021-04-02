You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Updated: Missing 10-year-old in Mashpee found safe

Updated: Missing 10-year-old in Mashpee found safe

April 2, 2021

Google Maps/CWN

MASHPEE – Multiple agencies  responded to Mashpee to search for a missing 10-year-old Friday afternoon. The call came in sometime after 4 PM that the boy had not been seen for some time. The scene was on Timberlane Drive along Santuit Pond. Mashpee Fire launched a boat to check the pond and the Barnstable County Technical Rescue Team was activated to conduct a wide area search. Luckily about a half hour later the child was found and brought to paramedics for a precautionary examination.

CWN will bring you further details as we get them.

