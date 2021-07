HARWICH – Harwich Fire, Harbormaster and the Coast Guard were searching off Bank Street Beach after reports of a missing swimmer shortly before 8 PM Friday. Crews searched along the shore and in boats. A helicopter was requested but not able to respond due to dense fog. Aboutg 9:15 PM, the shoreline search was scaled back. The boats were searching a bit more. No reports of a missing person had been received.

