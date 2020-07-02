Updated: Missing 10-year-old at Dennis beach found safe.

DENNISPORT – Dennis Police report that on Thursday at 5:02 PM, they received a 911 call reporting a missing 10-year-old girl from the area of South Village Beach in West Dennis. The first officers on scene determined that the girl had wandered away from the group of people she had been at the beach with and could not be located in the area.

A Unified Incident Command was established with the Dennis Fire Department and a search of the area from West Dennis Beach to the Swan River was started utilizing personnel on foot, ATV, boat as well as the use of a drone. The following additional agencies/resources were requested to assist in the search:

Dennis Harbormaster’s Office

United States Coast Guard (providing a helicopter)

Massachusetts Environmental Police

Cape Cod Regional Law Enforcement Council Search and Rescue Team

Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office K9

Massachusetts State Police Air Wing

At approximately 6:30 PM, the girl was safely located by concerned citizens in Dennis Port, on the east side of the Swan River, where she was retrieved by officers from the Dennis Police Department.

The department wants to thank all of the agencies involved in the search for their quick response enabling this incident to be brought to a good outcome.