Developing: Several police officers evaluated after pulling person from Rock Harbor in Orleans

January 10, 2024

ORLEANS – Several police officers were evaluated after pulling a person from Rock Harbor in Orleans Wednesday morning. The incident happened about 10:30 AM. The victim was put in an ambulance in unknown condition. Four police officers were evaluated for possible hypothermia. Further details were not immediately available.

