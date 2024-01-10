ORLEANS – Several police officers were evaluated after pulling a person from Rock Harbor in Orleans Wednesday morning. The incident happened about 10:30 AM. The victim was put in an ambulance in unknown condition. Four police officers were evaluated for possible hypothermia. Further details were not immediately available.
Developing: Several police officers evaluated after pulling person from Rock Harbor in Orleans
January 10, 2024
