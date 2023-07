SANDWICH – As many as four people got caught in a rip current at Scusset Beach around 2 PM. Multiple Sandwich, Bourne and State agencies all responded to to the scene. As ot 2:40 PM it was confirmed all parties were accounted for and all declined any medical treatment.

TRURO – Two people got caught in a rip current at Head of the Meadow Beach about 1 PM. They were both able to return to shore and declined treatment.

A high risk of rip currents continues through this evening.