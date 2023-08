BREWSTER – The Barnstable County Tech Rescue Team (BCTRT) was activated sometime after 10 PM Tuesday. An 18-year-old male was reported missing while kayaking on Cliff Pond at Nickerson State Park in Brewster. The subject had reportedly not been seen for several hours.

About 11 PM, rescuers heard calls for help from the water and quickly located the teen. He was evaluated by EMTs and trensported to Cape Cod Hospital as a precaution.

Further details were not immediately available.