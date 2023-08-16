Updated 3 PM: Tech rescue team alerted for missing person search in Dennis

DENNIS – The Barnstable County Tech Rescue team was alerted shortly after 11 AM Wednesday for a missing person search in Dennis. Units were responding to a staging area in the area of 100 Setucket Road. That property backs up to the Flax Pond Conservation Land.
From Dennis Police: The Dennis Police Department took a report Wednesday morning at around 8:30 AM of a missing person from a residence on Setucket Road. Officers responded to the home and a DPD Supervisor called for additional officers in order to start a search of the area around the house. Additional police, fire, search and rescue resources from other Cape agencies have responded to assist with the search.
From Dennis Police: The woman who was the subject of an intense search today in the area of Setucket Road, Dennis was located at approximately 2:30 PM by one of the searchers and transported to Cape Cod Hospital for medical treatment.
The Dennis Police Department would like to thank the numerous public safety agencies, from not only Cape Cod but other regions of the State, who responded to aid in the search which ultimately involved K9’s, drones, ATV’s and searchers on foot. Thanks also go to the personnel from other Town of Dennis departments:
• Natural Resources
• Harbor
• DPW
• Town Buildings
• Animal Control
• Beach
who came assist in the search and help bring this incident to a successful conclusion.