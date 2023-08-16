Updated 3 PM: Tech rescue team alerted for missing person search in Dennis

DENNIS – The Barnstable County Tech Rescue team was alerted shortly after 11 AM Wednesday for a missing person search in Dennis. Units were responding to a staging area in the area of 100 Setucket Road. That property backs up to the Flax Pond Conservation Land.

From Dennis Police: The Dennis Police Department took a report Wednesday morning at around 8:30 AM of a missing person from a residence on Setucket Road. Officers responded to the home and a DPD Supervisor called for additional officers in order to start a search of the area around the house. Additional police, fire, search and rescue resources from other Cape agencies have responded to assist with the search.