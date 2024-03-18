You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two crashes shut down section of Route 28 in Hyannis

Two crashes shut down section of Route 28 in Hyannis

March 18, 2024

HYANNIS – Two separate crashes shut down traffic on a busy stretch of Route 28 in Hyannis. The crashes happened sometime after 3:15 PM Monday on Falmouth Road (Route 28) between Bearse’s Way and Pitcher’s Way. Hyannis EMTs were evaluating victims but no serious injuries were reported. Barnstable Police were on scene detouring traffic and investigating the crashes.

