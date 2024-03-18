HYANNIS – Two separate crashes shut down traffic on a busy stretch of Route 28 in Hyannis. The crashes happened sometime after 3:15 PM Monday on Falmouth Road (Route 28) between Bearse’s Way and Pitcher’s Way. Hyannis EMTs were evaluating victims but no serious injuries were reported. Barnstable Police were on scene detouring traffic and investigating the crashes.
Two crashes shut down section of Route 28 in Hyannis
March 18, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Stellwagen Marine Sanctuary Announces Innovations In Right Whale Protection
- Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office Launches Spring Youth Program
- Meetings Scheduled For Barnstable Comprehensive Plan Update
- Cannery Wharf Park Construction Getting Underway In Provincetown
- Battle Continuing Over Short-Term Rentals On Nantucket
- Patriots And Mac Jones Part Ways
- ALDI Grocery Store Coming To Cape Cod
- The United States Has Its First Large Offshore Wind Farm
- Buzzards Bay Towns Receive Federal Grants For Culvert Replacement, Land Purchases
- Sandwich Boardwalk Reconstruction On Track For Timely Completion
- Federal Funding Directed Towards Seagrass Research
- Cape Father and Son Sue Over Netflix Documentary on College Admissions Scandal
- Architects Selected for Maurice’s Campground Affordable Housing Project