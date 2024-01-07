BOURNE – Two people were reportedly stranded on Toby’s Island in Bourne late Sunday afternoon. According to reports, the pair were canoeing when one of them capsized. That person was able to get out of the water but the two became stranded on Toby’s Island, a private island off Bourne. There were concerns the person who was in the water could be suffering from hypothermia. Firefighters responded a boat to the location to bring the victims to shore where they were evaluated by EMTs.
Photos by David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN
Two stranded on island off Bourne after canoe capsizes
January 7, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- ARL Offers Winter Safety Tips for Pets
- Cape Cod Commission Releases Draft Regional Housing Strategy
- Barnstable County Reevaluating Joint Base Master Plan
- Steamship Authority Waiving Change and Cancellation Fees Ahead of Windy Weekend
- Public Comment Period Opens For Maryland Wind Program
- Passport to Hungary Concert Upcoming for Cape Symphony
- Center For Coastal Studies Announces Geological Survey Of Unusual Overwash Events In Duck Harbor
- Barnstable Counter Sheriff Announces Winter Session of Youth Academy
- Climate Ambassadors Program Continues Growing on Cape
- Local Environmental Nonprofit Receivers Governor’s Citation For Efforts To Ban Single-Use Plastic
- Chatham Holds Third Community Engagement Forum
- Provincetown to Use Electronic Vote Tabulator
- Sandwich Lawsuit from Former Coach Dismissed