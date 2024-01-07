Two stranded on island off Bourne after canoe capsizes





BOURNE – Two people were reportedly stranded on Toby’s Island in Bourne late Sunday afternoon. According to reports, the pair were canoeing when one of them capsized. That person was able to get out of the water but the two became stranded on Toby’s Island, a private island off Bourne. There were concerns the person who was in the water could be suffering from hypothermia. Firefighters responded a boat to the location to bring the victims to shore where they were evaluated by EMTs.

Photos by David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN