Diners temporarily evacuated from Yarmouth Port restaurant

December 7, 2023

YARMOUTH PORT – Diners were evacuated for a time from a Yarmouth Port restaurant Thursday evening. Yarmouth Firefighters responded to Inaho Japanese Restaurant at 157 Route 6A sometime before 6 PM after smoke was detected in the basement. Crews reportedly traced the issue to a burnt out sump pump. The building was ventilated and dinner resumed a short time later.

