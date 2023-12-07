YARMOUTH PORT – Diners were evacuated for a time from a Yarmouth Port restaurant Thursday evening. Yarmouth Firefighters responded to Inaho Japanese Restaurant at 157 Route 6A sometime before 6 PM after smoke was detected in the basement. Crews reportedly traced the issue to a burnt out sump pump. The building was ventilated and dinner resumed a short time later.
Diners temporarily evacuated from Yarmouth Port restaurant
December 7, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
