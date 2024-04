HARWICH -A male on a motorbike hit a tree severely injuring his leg. It happened on the south side of Route 6 parallel to Main Street Extension. Dennis Police, Dennis Fire, along with Harwich Fire and Police all merged at 50 Main Street Extension in the back of a home found the victim lying on the ground. Harwich Fire and Rescue transported the person to Cape Cod Hospital. Dennis police exam the motorbike at the scene.

Photo by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN