Disabled bus stalls westbound traffic on the Scenic Highway in Bourne

October 12, 2023

Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

BOURNE – A disabled bus brought westbound traffic on the Scenic Highway (Route 6) to a halt around 9 AM Thursday. The bus somehow reportedly got stuck blocking all westbound lanes. No injuries were reported. Mass State Police were on scene assisting and investigating the incident.

