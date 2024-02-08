Disabled vehicle leads to arrest for larceny from construction site in Harwich



HARWICH – On Wednesday, February 7, 2024, at approximately 3:30am, Sergeant Tyler Vermette and Officer Jessica Ferreira were dispatched to a report of a disabled car in a development off Route 137. The caller said that he had turned into a new housing development off Route 137 when his car became disabled. He requested a Police Officer respond so that they could verify where he was so that a tow truck could be called.

Officer Ferreira arrived and spoke with the owner of the vehicle. She then followed him to his truck which was found in a driveway of a house that was under construction. Officer Ferreira observed that the tires of the truck were stuck in the mud of the unpaved driveway.

While speaking with the owner of the truck, a quantity of Azek trim boards were found in the bed of the truck. There was a pile of Azek boards on the property which had clearly been recently disturbed. Evidencene in the fresh snow showed that the boards in the truck had been taken from the property. A representative for the builder arrived on scene and confirmed that the Azek that was in the truck did belong to the builder.

At this time, the owner of the truck was placed under arrest. He was identified as Scott Baker, 58, of Dennis. Mr. Baker was transported to the station house where he was processed and held until his court appearance later in the morning. He has been charged with Larceny Under $1200.