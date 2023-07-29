District Attorney Galibois speaks out about South American immigrants flown to Marthas Vineyard



BARNSTABLE – Cape and Islands District Attorney Rob Galibois is speaking out about the South American immigrants who were flown to Martha’s Vineyard last September from Florida.

A statement issued Friday by Galibois, a Democrat, said he supported California’s ongoing probe into the flights that sent the immigrants, who crossed illegally into the United States last year.

The more than four dozen immigrants were unexpectedly flown from Florida to the Vineyard by Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, causing an uproar on the island, which eventually prompted to State of Massachusetts to relocate the immigrants to a housing facility at Joint Base Cape Cod.

Galibois’ statement said he was conscious of his, “obligation to investigate any potentially criminal activity that occurs,” within his jurisdiction.

He maintains the immigrants were “tricked and fooled” into boarding the planes from Florida to Martha’s Vineyard.

“I believe this falls within my purview as District Attorney to investigate. Given that much of the information that I seek to review as part of my investigation falls outside of my jurisdiction, I stand behind California and believe in order for a full and proper investigation to occur, the Department of Justice must be involved,” Galibois said in the statement.

He said also stands ready to cooperate with the Department of Justice.

According to other media sources, California’s attorney general has said they are “evaluating potential criminal or civil action.”

The decision to send the immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard and other cities across the United States has been roundly criticized by Democrats as illegal, with some going as far to say that it amounts to kidnapping.

Many Republicans have hit back, saying several of the communities where the immigrants were sent had previously declared themselves as sanctuary cities, but were opposed to taking in the South American immigrants flown from Florida and Texas.

The immigrants sent to Martha’s Vineyard were only on the island for two days before the Commonwealth assisted in moving them to Cape Cod. Many have since received help from local housing agencies in finding more permanent housing arrangements in the area.